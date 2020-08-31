Is DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DOYU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOYU's full-year earnings has moved 19.68% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DOYU has returned about 97.05% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -0.04% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DOYU belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.31% so far this year, so DOYU is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on DOYU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

