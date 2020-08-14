Is DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is one of 237 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DOYU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOYU's full-year earnings has moved 36.94% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DOYU has returned 71.19% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 3.25%. This means that DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DOYU belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.52% so far this year, meaning that DOYU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DOYU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

