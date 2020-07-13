Is DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DOYU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOYU's full-year earnings has moved 30.77% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DOYU has gained about 57.50% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 8.43% on average. This shows that DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DOYU is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.96% so far this year, so DOYU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on DOYU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

