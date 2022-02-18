Is DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE I (DSEEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, you might want to consider passing on by DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE I (DSEEX) as a possibility. DSEEX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Double Line is based in Los Angeles, CA, and is the manager of DSEEX. The DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE I made its debut in October of 2013 and DSEEX has managed to accumulate roughly $8.29 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. Jeffrey Sherman is the fund's current manager and has held that role since October of 2013.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 15.87%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 19.18%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of DSEEX over the past three years is 21.58% compared to the category average of 16.1%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 18.77% compared to the category average of 14.19%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. DSEEX has a 5-year beta of 1.15, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. DSEEX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -2.59, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 75.51% of its holdings in stocks and it has a negligible amount of assets in foreign securities. This fund's turnover is about 69%, so the fund managers are making more trades in a given year than the average of comparable funds.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, DSEEX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.54% compared to the category average of 0.93%. From a cost perspective, DSEEX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $100,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE I ( DSEEX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE I ( DSEEX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

