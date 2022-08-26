Is Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Dorman Products's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Dorman Products had US$229.4m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$52.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$177.4m. NasdaqGS:DORM Debt to Equity History August 26th 2022

A Look At Dorman Products' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Dorman Products had liabilities of US$660.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$109.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$52.0m and US$417.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$300.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Dorman Products shares are worth a total of US$3.08b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Dorman Products's net debt is only 0.77 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 40.5 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Dorman Products grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Dorman Products can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Dorman Products produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 61% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Dorman Products's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its net debt to EBITDA also supports that impression! Looking at the bigger picture, we think Dorman Products's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Dorman Products, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

