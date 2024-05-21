Is Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dorman Products (DORM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dorman Products is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorman Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DORM has moved about 10.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 14%. As we can see, Dorman Products is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY). The stock has returned 22.8% year-to-date.

In Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dorman Products is a member of the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that DORM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #229. The industry has moved +4.5% year to date.

Dorman Products and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.