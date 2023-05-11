Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dorian LPG (LPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 105.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LPG has gained about 15.5% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This shows that Dorian LPG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is United Airlines (UAL). The stock is up 20.7% year-to-date.

In United Airlines' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dorian LPG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2% so far this year, so LPG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, United Airlines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +6.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Dorian LPG and United Airlines as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

