Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dorian LPG (LPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dorian LPG is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 72% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LPG has moved about 121.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 5.2% on average. As we can see, Dorian LPG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Teekay Tankers (TNK). The stock has returned 63.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers' current year EPS has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.9% so far this year, so LPG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.