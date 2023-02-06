Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dorian LPG (LPG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dorian LPG is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 136 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 38.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LPG has gained about 17.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 9.7% on average. This means that Dorian LPG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

United Airlines (UAL) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.6%.

In United Airlines' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 29.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.2% this year, meaning that LPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

United Airlines, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #38. The industry has moved +19.3% so far this year.

Dorian LPG and United Airlines could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.