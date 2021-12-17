Is DoorDash Still a Buy for 2022 After Rising 9% in 2021?

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) stock has been getting hammered in the last month but is still up for the year in 2021. Despite economies reopening, the company pleasantly surprised investors by sustaining robust demand and customer growth.

That went a long way in assuaging investors' concerns that it was primarily a stay-at-home stock. Still, it is far from certain that DoorDash can continue its success in 2022. So, let's take a closer look at the business and determine if DoorDash stock is a buy for 2022.

A small price to pay for convenience

Impressively, DoorDash more than tripled revenue from 2018 to 2019 and then tripled revenue again in 2020. The momentum has continued into 2021. The company has already generated more than $5.5 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2021, almost double the $2.9 billion in all of 2020.

Underlying this growth is the convenience DoorDash offers consumers. Folks are finding its services well worth the cost. For a few dollars per delivery, DoorDash will bring to your doorstep meals from many of your favorite restaurants. And more recently, it is adding more categories such as groceries, convenience stores, alcohol, etc.

The fees DoorDash charges may seem high as a percentage of an order. For instance, a $12 meal may cost a consumer $5 in fees. However, in absolute value, consumers find it reasonably cheap. For $5, they get the meal they want delivered to their doorstep. That's great value for folks who may not own cars or live in crowded cities where driving to the restaurant and picking up the order could take more than 45 minutes.

The challenge for DoorDash is running this business at a profit. The company has operated at negative and rising losses on the bottom line, starting with a loss per share of $0.73 in 2018 and growing to a loss per share of $7.39 in 2020.

To that end, the company has made little progress. Despite surging revenue, its contribution profit has stayed roughly flat between 2% and 3% in the last five quarters.

DoorDash stock is a reasonable price for a massive opportunity

Fortunately for investors, DoorDash is free-cash-flow positive and improving in that regard -- $358 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from $193 million in the corresponding period last year. That could give the company the time and resources it needs to figure out the profitability aspect of the business.

It has a massive opportunity ahead, with U.S. consumer spending on food and groceries totaling an estimated $1.8 trillion in 2021. So investors could be handsomely rewarded if DoorDash can grow to take a larger share of that market and, in the process, achieve efficiencies that produce healthy profits.

The stock is trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 11, the average price it has sold for in 2021. Considering the losses on the bottom line, DoorDash is undoubtedly a risky stock. However, the reward could be worth the risk with the relatively fair historical valuation, the massive addressable market, and positive free cash flow.

