Is DoorDash (DASH) A Buy Heading into Q4 Earnings Announcement?

Popular food-delivery platform provider DoorDash (DASH) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the closing bell. DoorDash, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has missed the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. But with recent economic data pointing to a strong consumer, is DASH a buy?

DoorDash is expected to post a loss of -$0.70/share, which would reflect negative growth of -55.56% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have been revised down nearly 3% in the past 60 days. Sales for the quarter are projected to climb 35.9% to $1.77 billion.

DASH has missed on earnings in each of the past four quarters, with an average miss of -50% over that timeframe. While recent economic data continues to point to a healthy and strong consumer, a -3.74% Earnings ESP points to another potential earnings miss.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.