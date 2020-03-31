Is Donegal Group (DGICA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Donegal Group (DGICA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Donegal Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 839 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DGICA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGICA's full-year earnings has moved 15.79% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DGICA has moved about 0.20% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -27.65%. As we can see, Donegal Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, DGICA belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.66% so far this year, so DGICA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track DGICA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

