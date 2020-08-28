Is Donegal Group (DGICA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Donegal Group (DGICA). DGICA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.41, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.53. Over the past year, DGICA's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.50 and as low as 10.55, with a median of 14.63.

Investors should also recognize that DGICA has a P/B ratio of 0.87. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DGICA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.20. Over the past year, DGICA's P/B has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.93.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DGICA has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.83.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Donegal Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DGICA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

