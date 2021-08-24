Is Donaldson Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:DCI) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Donaldson Company's (NYSE:DCI) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Donaldson Company's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Donaldson Company is:

23% = US$267m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Donaldson Company's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Donaldson Company has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Donaldson Company's moderate 7.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Donaldson Company's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.1% in the same period.

NYSE:DCI Past Earnings Growth August 24th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Donaldson Company is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Donaldson Company Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Donaldson Company has a three-year median payout ratio of 41%, which implies that it retains the remaining 59% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Donaldson Company is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 29% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 34% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Donaldson Company's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

