Is Domo (DOMO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Domo (DOMO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Domo is one of 611 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DOMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOMO's full-year earnings has moved 7.55% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DOMO has moved about 45.72% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 10.81%. This means that Domo is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DOMO belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.99% so far this year, meaning that DOMO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DOMO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.