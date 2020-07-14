Is Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dominos Pizza (DPZ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DPZ and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Dominos Pizza is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 11.79% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DPZ has returned about 36.63% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.80% on average. This shows that Dominos Pizza is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DPZ is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.53% so far this year, meaning that DPZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on DPZ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.