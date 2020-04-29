Is Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Domino's Pizza (DPZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Domino's Pizza is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 2.58% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DPZ has returned 21.18% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.60%. This means that Domino's Pizza is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DPZ belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.63% so far this year, so DPZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on DPZ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

