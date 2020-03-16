Is Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Domino's Pizza (DPZ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Domino's Pizza is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 216 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 3.48% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DPZ has returned 7.78% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 11.25% on average. This means that Domino's Pizza is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DPZ belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.91% so far this year, so DPZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to DPZ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

