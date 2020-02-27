Is Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Domino's Pizza (DPZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Domino's Pizza is one of 214 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 3.52% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DPZ has returned about 24.81% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -0.41%. This means that Domino's Pizza is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DPZ belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.86% so far this year, so DPZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

DPZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.