Is Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dominos Pizza (DPZ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dominos Pizza is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 13.05% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DPZ has returned 32.25% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 30.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dominos Pizza is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DPZ belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.43% this year, meaning that DPZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to DPZ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

