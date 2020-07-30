Is Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Dominos Pizza (DPZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DPZ and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Dominos Pizza is one of 207 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 15.56% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DPZ has gained about 31.10% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 23.98%. This means that Dominos Pizza is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DPZ belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.50% so far this year, so DPZ is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track DPZ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

