Is Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Dominos Pizza (DPZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DPZ and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Dominos Pizza is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 5.41% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DPZ has moved about 28.81% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 12.65%. As we can see, Dominos Pizza is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, DPZ belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.48% so far this year, so DPZ is performing better in this area.

DPZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

