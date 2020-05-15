Is Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dominos Pizza (DPZ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dominos Pizza is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 2.99% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DPZ has returned 27.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2.37% on average. This shows that Dominos Pizza is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DPZ belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.55% this year, meaning that DPZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on DPZ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

