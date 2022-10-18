Is Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Dolphin Entertainment's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Dolphin Entertainment had debt of US$5.40m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$9.15m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$7.19m in cash, so it actually has US$1.79m net cash.

How Healthy Is Dolphin Entertainment's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Dolphin Entertainment had liabilities of US$14.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.55m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$7.19m as well as receivables valued at US$9.56m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.02m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Dolphin Entertainment has a market capitalization of US$23.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Dolphin Entertainment boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Dolphin Entertainment can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Dolphin Entertainment reported revenue of US$39m, which is a gain of 40%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Dolphin Entertainment?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Dolphin Entertainment had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$3.1m and booked a US$2.7m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$1.79m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Dolphin Entertainment's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dolphin Entertainment that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

