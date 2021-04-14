Is Dollar General's (NYSE:DG) 154% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) which saw its share price drive 154% higher over five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 3.1% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Dollar General achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 20% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:DG Earnings Per Share Growth April 14th 2021

We know that Dollar General has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Dollar General's TSR for the last 5 years was 168%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Dollar General provided a TSR of 20% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 22% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dollar General that you should be aware of.

