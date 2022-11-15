Is Dollar General (DG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dollar General (DG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dollar General is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DG has returned about 4.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 25.5%. This means that Dollar General is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Performance Food Group (PFGC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.3%.

In Performance Food Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dollar General belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.5% this year, meaning that DG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Performance Food Group falls under the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #42. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.3%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Dollar General and Performance Food Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.