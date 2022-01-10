Is Dollar General (DG) Stock a Good Pick for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Dollar General Corporation DG stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Dollar General has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 23.34, as you can see in the chart below:



This level compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 24.32. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Dollar General’s current PE level puts it above its midpoint over the past five years.



Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 28.49. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.



However, we should point out that Dollar General has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 23.43, so we might say that the forward earnings estimates indicate that the company’s share price will likely appreciate in the near future.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Dollar General has a P/S ratio of about 1.64. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 5.05 right now. As we can see in the chart below, this is above the median for this stock in particular over the past few years.



If anything, Dollar General is towards the higher end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, which suggests that the company’s stock price has already appreciated to some degree, relative to its sales.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Dollar General currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Dollar General a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the PEG ratio for Dollar General is 1.91, a level that is lower than the industry average of 2.08. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Clearly, DG is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Dollar General might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of C and a Momentum score of D. This gives DG a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of C. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been mixed at best. The current fiscal year has seen seven estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to ten lower, while the next fiscal year estimate has seen nine upward and ten downward revisions in the same time period.



As a result, the current fiscal year consensus estimate has inched lower by 0.4% in the past two months, while the next fiscal year estimate has been unchanged.



This somewhat mixed trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Dollar General is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Moreover, a strong industry rank (Top 22% out of more than 250 industries) further supports the growth potential of the stock. In fact, over the past three years, the industry has outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:



However, with a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. So, value investors might want to wait for estimates and analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

