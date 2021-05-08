Is DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$265 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$193. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether DocuSign's current trading price of US$194 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DocuSign’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is DocuSign worth?

According to my valuation model, DocuSign seems to be fairly priced at around 19.11% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy DocuSign today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $162.55, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, DocuSign’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from DocuSign?

NasdaqGS:DOCU Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for DocuSign. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DOCU’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DOCU, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing DocuSign at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for DocuSign you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in DocuSign, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

