Is DMARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (HEPS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is one of 226 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEPS' full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HEPS has moved about 36.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Herbalife LTD. (HLF). The stock is up 10.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Herbalife LTD.'s current year EPS has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.8% so far this year, so HEPS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Herbalife LTD. belongs to the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved -17.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR and Herbalife LTD. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

