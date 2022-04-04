Is DLTNX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Bond fund might consider looking past DoubleLine Total Return Bond N (DLTNX). DLTNX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

DLTNX finds itself in the Double Line family, based out of Los Angeles, CA. Since DoubleLine Total Return Bond N made its debut in April of 2010, DLTNX has garnered more than $5.09 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 2.28%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 2.2%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 11.28%, the standard deviation of DLTNX over the past three years is 3.52%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 2.93% compared to the category average of 9.93%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.72, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, DLTNX has a positive alpha of 0.04, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, DLTNX has 66.81% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher. The fund has an average quality of AA, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, DLTNX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared to the category average of 0.78%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, DLTNX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, DoubleLine Total Return Bond N ( DLTNX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

