Is DLocal Stock a Buy Now?

DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), a Uruguayan fintech IPO unicorn, focuses on cross-border payments for emerging markets. The company helps connect users to merchants, and it has grown from $0 revenue to nearly $200 million in only five years. In its recent quarter, DLO reported a staggering 122% YOY revenue growth with an impressive 28.64% net profit margin. It is rare to see explosive growth with profitability, so it could be an attractive growth stock in a volatile 2022 environment.

In the below video, I provide 10 minutes of due diligence, including company background, pros, cons, and even technical analysis on the stock price. I also let you know if I have been buying this stock, and at what price. Please watch and don't forget to subscribe to the channel.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Dec. 14, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 14, 2021.

