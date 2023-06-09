Is Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Diversified Healthcare (DHC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Diversified Healthcare is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Diversified Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHC's full-year earnings has moved 153.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DHC has moved about 305.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Diversified Healthcare is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, ING Groep (ING), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8%.

For ING Groep, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Diversified Healthcare belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.3% so far this year, meaning that DHC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ING Groep, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 68-stock industry is ranked #79. The industry has moved +6.7% so far this year.

Diversified Healthcare and ING Groep could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ING Group, N.V. (ING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.