Is Disney Stock Better Than Netflix?

In this video, I will go over Disney's (NYSE: DIS) earnings report, which crushed fiscal first-quarter estimates. How does it compare to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)? Is Disney stock a better investment than Netflix in the longer term? With parks still mostly closed around the world, Disney will certainly benefit when the world begins to return to normal and parks can operate at full capacity.

But it seems like nothing can stop the entertainment mammoth. The Disney+ streaming platform continues to grow, with new content coming this year such as Marvel's Falcon, The Winter Soldier and more Star Wars content.

Find out why Walt Disney is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Walt Disney is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Neil Rozenbaum owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil Rozenbaum is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.