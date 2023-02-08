Is Disney (DIS) A Buy Heading into Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Media giant Disney DIS is set to report fiscal Q1 earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell. Disney, a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has missed on earnings in two of the last four quarters. But with Bog Iger back at the helm, is Disney stock a buy?

The entertainment company is expected to post a profit of $0.69/share, which would reflect negative growth of -34.91% versus the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to climb 6.95% to $23.34 billion.

CEO Bog Iger returned to the helm back in November of last year. He is expected to crystallize Disney’s strategy for Hulu this week. Disney shares have risen nearly 30% to start off the year.

The entertainment company has witnessed a deterioration of future earnings estimates, leading to a ‘Strong Sell’ ranking for Disney shares. A -5.53% Earnings ESP points to another potential earnings miss.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.