Is Dish Network (DISH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Dish Network (DISH). DISH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.04, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.20. Over the past 52 weeks, DISH's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.43 and as low as 8.42, with a median of 17.47.

Another notable valuation metric for DISH is its P/B ratio of 1.21. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DISH's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.91. Within the past 52 weeks, DISH's P/B has been as high as 1.87 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.49.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DISH has a P/S ratio of 1.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.95.

Finally, we should also recognize that DISH has a P/CF ratio of 8.54. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.14. Over the past year, DISH's P/CF has been as high as 12.21 and as low as 5.05, with a median of 9.73.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Dish Network is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DISH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

