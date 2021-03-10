Is Discovery Inc. Stock Set To Drop After 18% Rise In A Week?

Discovery Inc stock (NASDAQ: DISCK) rallied 18% in the last one week (five trading days) and has, in fact, completely outperformed the S&P 500 which increased only 1% last week. DISCK stock now trades at $53. The rise in stock price followed the full-year 2020 earnings announcement, which saw total revenue decline only 4% in one of the most difficult years for the company. But, the highlight of the announcement was the much-awaited launch of its streaming service Discovery+. In less than two months of its launch in the U.S., Discovery+ has been able to boast of more than 11 million subscribers. With cord-cutting gaining momentum world over, Discovery is aiming to take advantage of this and push its streaming service as much as possible. The management has also decided to procrastinate share repurchases and instead focus on promoting its streaming offering. With $2.4 billion in free cash flow at the end of 2020, Discovery has enough liquidity cushion to aggressively promote Discovery+.

Despite an aggressive push, will Discovery+ manage to provide any serious competition to the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Disney? Taking into account the rich content library of these three big rivals and large resources at their disposal, it looks unlikely that Discovery+ will be able to give them a run for their money. Then, is DISCK stock set to see some correction after its sharp rise recently? We believe that there is a strong chance of a drop in DISCK stock over the next month based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last five years. See our analysis on DISCK Stock Chances Of A Rise for more details.

Five Days: DISCK 18%, vs. S&P500 1.1%; Outperformed market

(Extremely rare event)

Discovery Communications stock rose 18% over a five-day trading period ending 3/5/2021, compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.1%

over a five-day trading period ending 3/5/2021, compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.1% A change of 18% or more over five trading days is an extremely rare event, which has occurred 7 times out of 1256 in the last five years

Ten Days: DISCK 24%, vs. S&P500 -1.4%; Outperformed market

(0% likelihood event)

Discovery Communications stock rose 24% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.4%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.4% A change of 24% or more over ten trading days is a 0% likelihood event, which has occurred 0 times out of 1240 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: DISCK 51%, vs. S&P500 0.6%; Outperformed market

(0% likelihood event)

Discovery Communications stock rose 51% the last 21 trading days (1 month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.6%

the last 21 trading days (1 month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.6% A change of 51% or more over 21 trading days is a 0% likelihood event, which has occurred 0 times out of 1198 in the last five years

Out of seven instances in the last five years that Discovery Communications (DISCK) stock saw a five-day rise of 18% or more, four of them resulted in DISCK stock declining over the subsequent one month period (21 trading days). Keeping in mind the fact that the stock has seen an unusually sharp jump in price over the last five days, we believe that the trend will likely reverse over the coming month.

