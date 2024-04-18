Is DISCO CORP (DSCSY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. DISCO CORP (DSCSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DISCO CORP is one of 222 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DISCO CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSCSY's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DSCSY has gained about 37.1% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 6.9%. As we can see, DISCO CORP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Horiba Ltd. (HRIBF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45.7%.

Over the past three months, Horiba Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, DISCO CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - Material Handling industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that DSCSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Horiba Ltd. however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #166. The industry has moved +7.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to DISCO CORP and Horiba Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

