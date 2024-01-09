Is Direct Indexing the Next Evolution of Passive Investing?

According to Broadridge Financial, we are on the cusp of a meaningful shift in the wealth management universe as direct indexing represents the next evolution of passive investing. Over the last 20 years, we have seen exchange traded funds (ETFs) displace mutual funds as the primary vehicle for investing. Now, Broadridge believes something similar is happening with direct indexing.

Some of the major reasons for this are low trading costs, fractional shares, and technology advances which make it accessible and practical for investors with much lower amounts to invest. Direct indexing assets are forecast to rise at a 12.4% rate over the next few years, outpacing ETFs, mutual funds, and SMAs. As a result, it’s becoming imperative to offer this service to clients who are particularly amenable to its tax optimization and personalization features.

Despite these trends, Broadridge reports that only 47% of executives and advisors were familiar enough with direct indexing to complete a survey about the subject. Additionally, only 14% of advisors currently recommend it to clients. According to the firm, advisors and practices should move quickly to embrace this technology as it has the potential to be a source of differentiation and value for clients. Client interest is especially high among Millennials and Generation Z due to their desire to align their investments with their personal values.

Finsum: Broadridge Financial conducted a survey of advisors and executives about direct indexing. Despite promising long-term trends, it found that many are still not acting to embrace this opportunity.

advisory service

direct indexing

personalization

customization

tax efficiency

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.