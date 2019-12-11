Is Diodes (DIOD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Diodes (DIOD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Diodes is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DIOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIOD's full-year earnings has moved 1.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DIOD has gained about 48.33% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 29.41% on average. This means that Diodes is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DIOD belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.35% so far this year, so DIOD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DIOD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.