Is Dingdong Cayman (DDL) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (DDL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDL's full-year earnings has moved 566.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DDL has gained about 42% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 9.7%. This means that Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Itochu Corp. (ITOCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.7%.

In Itochu Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, so DDL is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Itochu Corp. belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR and Itochu Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

