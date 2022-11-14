Is Dillard's (DDS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dillard's (DDS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dillard's is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 227 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS' full-year earnings has moved 0% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DDS has moved about 44.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 24.4%. As we can see, Dillard's is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kroger (KR). The stock is up 4.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kroger's current year EPS has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.7% this year, meaning that DDS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kroger belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved +0.3% year to date.

Dillard's and Kroger could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

