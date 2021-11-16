Is Dillard's (DDS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dillard's (DDS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DDS and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Dillard's is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS's full-year earnings has moved 79.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DDS has returned 442.63% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -2.33%. This means that Dillard's is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DDS belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 131.34% so far this year, meaning that DDS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DDS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.