Is Dillard's (DDS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dillard's (DDS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dillard's is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 230 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS' full-year earnings has moved 47.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DDS has gained about 21.5% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -23.2%. As we can see, Dillard's is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dollar Tree (DLTR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.6%.

For Dollar Tree, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that DDS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dollar Tree falls under the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #198. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -19.2%.

Dillard's and Dollar Tree could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

