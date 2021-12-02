Is Dillard's (DDS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dillard's (DDS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dillard's is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS' full-year earnings has moved 70.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DDS has returned about 331.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -9.1%. As we can see, Dillard's is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Hibbett (HIBB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 67.4%.

The consensus estimate for Hibbett's current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 96.7% this year, meaning that DDS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hibbett, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved -7.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dillard's and Hibbett as they could maintain their solid performance.

