Is DigitalOcean Stock Going to $42? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Placing money on a cloud can take an investor's wealth far higher. Metaphorically speaking, that's one analyst's current evaluation of enterprise cloud computing specialist DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN).

Following the company's latest earnings report published in mid-May, Canaccord Genuity's David Hynes raised his price target on the shares. He continues to be bullish on the specialty tech stock's future.

An Ocean well worth a swim

Just after DigitalOcean's first-quarter figures were made public, Hynes added $1 to his price target on the stock for a new figure of $42 per share. That cautious raise matched the analyst's cautiously optimistic buy recommendation on the cloud company; he feels the potential upside of the shares over the next 12 months is a decent (if unspectacular) 6.6% based on the current price.

In that quarter, DigitalOcean beat the average prognosticator estimates for both revenue and profitability, posting a meaty 54% year-over-year improvement in non-GAAP (adjusted) net income per share. The icing on the cake is that an assertive push into artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities is already boosting results.

In his note detailing the price target adjustment, Hynes wrote of DigitalOcean that the company remains a compelling buy at its present valuations, which are fairly modest given its potential. He added that DigitalOcean is "in the midst of a model turnaround exposed to strong secular trends in small- and mid-sized business managed service adoption and AI app development."

The right recipe for growth

The tech sector moves lightning-fast, so at times, it's almost hard to remember that cloud computing was one of its hottest segments in the very recent past.

Investors shouldn't forget that, as the tech world is continuing to migrate many aspects of its operations to the cloud. Mix that in with the sky-high demand for AI, and you've got quite the potent combination for business growth.

DigitalOcean has smartly positioned itself to take advantage of this confluence, so I think Hynes' evaluation is conservative if anything. I would expect this stock to soar well higher; in my mind, it's surely a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in DigitalOcean right now?

Before you buy stock in DigitalOcean, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DigitalOcean wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,880!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DigitalOcean. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.