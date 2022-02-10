Is Digital Turbine Stock a Buy Now After Earnings?

Investors are digesting recent earnings reported by Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS). Revenue in the quarter grew 324% year over year to $375.5 million on an as-reported basis, and EBITDA jumped 153% to $57 million. The majority of the numbers posted were staggering, but investors initially had concerns after hours due to margin compression. Non-GAAP gross profit reported a drop from 43% to 28%. Is this a longer-term concern for investors, or is it simply a result from recent acquisitions?

Digital Turbine is a digital advertising company that delivers end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, original equipment manufacturers, and third parties to enable the monetization of mobile content. The company historically focused on preinstalled apps on Android devices. However, several recent acquisitions have created an interesting digital advertising powerhouse. This acquisition strategy has significantly increased the company's total addressable market by adding in-app monetization, programmatic ads, branded videos, SingleTap downloads, and more.

If you would like more information on Digital Turbine stock, please see my previous deep-dive coverage on the stock and the digital advertising or "adtech" space here.

The below video is a post-earnings update on Digital Turbine. The video provides deep-dive coverage on earnings, including bullish and bearish items to consider. Additionally, opinions are provided on the stock price and the long-term prospects of the business. Please watch and don't forget to subscribe to the channel.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Feb. 9, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 9, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Digital Turbine

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Digital Turbine wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka owns Alphabet (A shares), Apple, and Digital Turbine. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares) and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.