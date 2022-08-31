Is Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Digital Turbine Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Digital Turbine had US$473.0m of debt, up from US$254.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$89.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$383.7m. NasdaqCM:APPS Debt to Equity History August 31st 2022

How Healthy Is Digital Turbine's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Digital Turbine had liabilities of US$316.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$508.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$89.3m in cash and US$257.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$477.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Digital Turbine is worth US$1.84b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Digital Turbine's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.1 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 10.5 times, makes us even more comfortable. Importantly, Digital Turbine grew its EBIT by 52% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Digital Turbine's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Digital Turbine produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 77% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Digital Turbine's impressive EBIT growth rate implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Digital Turbine's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Digital Turbine that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

