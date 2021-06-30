Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Digital Turbine is one of 617 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 42.22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APPS has moved about 37.48% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 19.72% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Digital Turbine is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 113 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.20% so far this year, meaning that APPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

APPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.