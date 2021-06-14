Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Digital Turbine (APPS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Digital Turbine is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 47.69% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that APPS has returned about 30.66% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 15.24% on average. As we can see, Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, APPS is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 113 individual companies and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.57% so far this year, so APPS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on APPS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.