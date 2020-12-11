Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Digital Turbine is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 36.71% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that APPS has returned about 498.60% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 37.01%. This shows that Digital Turbine is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, APPS is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 104.60% so far this year, so APPS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on APPS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

